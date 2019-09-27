New Design Competes for Title of World's Greenest Superyacht

Edward Eastlack is a senior marine engineer with AqualisBraemar. He has a passion for new technologies that improve safety, reliability, efficiency and the environmental impact of marine assets. He spent the first ten years of his career as a licensed marine engineer and another ten years taking on sophisticated marine projects, including vessel upgrades, repairs, refits and newbuild construction. He holds both a bachelor's degree and a masters of science degrees in marine engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.