Dimitrios Bardakos is the Global Carbon Leader at ABS. He is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience in corporate strategy and chemical process engineering. He came to ABS from the onshore industry and a group of companies operating one of Europe's most complex oil refineries. His experience spans corporate strategy and planning; energy transition; refinery operations and economics; process design; engineering, procurement, and construction projects; and health, safety and environment activities. He graduated from the National Technical University of Athens with a Master of Chemical Engineering, from the University of Piraeus with a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and the Alba Graduate Business School with Master of Science in Finance.