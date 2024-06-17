Dimitri G. Vassilacos

UGS

Posidonia 2024: Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

Published Jun 17, 2024 1:37 PM by Dimitri G. Vassilacos

Shipping

&nbsp; Posidonia 2024: once more, the global maritime community gathered in Athens to celebrate the shipping industry&rsquo;s a...

Market Data Will Be Shipping's Next Digital Revolution

Published Sep 3, 2021 4:23 PM by Dimitri G. Vassilacos

Shipping

It might come as a surprise that the shipping industry has been relatively stable since WW2, aside from revenue volatility. The in...

The Comeback of the Engineer and Why This Might be Good for Shipping

Published Apr 18, 2020 7:52 PM by Dimitri G. Vassilacos

Shipping

Any half-decent engineering student will tell you that for a complex system to be robust it needs at least three things: to be as...

Shipping Debt: When is “Expensive” Not Expensive?

Published Apr 6, 2019 8:50 PM by Dimitri G. Vassilacos

Business

Anyone who&rsquo;s been active in the Greek ship finance scene over the last few decades will have vivid memories of negotiating,...

The Case for Regulatory-Driven Diversification in Ship Finance

Published Jan 13, 2019 5:41 PM by Dimitri G. Vassilacos

Shipbuilding

A decade ago, we all knew of at least one shipping company that felt safe receiving its debt financing from a single source (a beh...

