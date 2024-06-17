Dimitri G. Vassilacos
Posidonia 2024: Decisions, Decisions, Decisions
Posidonia 2024: once more, the global maritime community gathered in Athens to celebrate the shipping industry’s a...
Market Data Will Be Shipping's Next Digital Revolution
It might come as a surprise that the shipping industry has been relatively stable since WW2, aside from revenue volatility. The in...
The Comeback of the Engineer and Why This Might be Good for Shipping
Any half-decent engineering student will tell you that for a complex system to be robust it needs at least three things: to be as...
Shipping Debt: When is “Expensive” Not Expensive?
Anyone who’s been active in the Greek ship finance scene over the last few decades will have vivid memories of negotiating,...
The Case for Regulatory-Driven Diversification in Ship Finance
A decade ago, we all knew of at least one shipping company that felt safe receiving its debt financing from a single source (a beh...