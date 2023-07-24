Clear Seas
Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping is an independent not-for-profit research center that supports safe and sustainable marine shipping in Canada. Clear Seas was established in 2014 after extensive discussions among government, industry, environmental organizations, Indigenous peoples and coastal communities revealed a need for impartial information about the Canadian marine shipping industry.
To Get to Zero by 2050, Regulatory Details May Matter More Than Targets
Action at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to regulate emissions from fuel production, and to consider all types of g...
After 55 Years, B.C. Cleans Up the Wreck of the MV Schiedyk
More than half a century after the cargo ship MV Schiedyk sank on Canada’s west coast, 21st century technology a...
Does it Make Sense to Have a National Emergency Towing Fleet?
In the early hours of October 17, 2014, a Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre operator in Prince Rupert, BC, noticed...
What Happens When Containers are Lost at Sea?
There was a brisk wind blowing off Canada’s Pacific coast as the small boat approached the beach on its perilous mission. Co...
Melting Sea Ice Makes Canada More, Not Less Dependent on Icebreakers
Icebreakers play many important roles both above and below the Arctic Circle. With their double hulls, rounded bows made of high s...