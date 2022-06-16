CHIRP Maritime
The CHIRP (Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme) Charitable Trust has provided a totally independent and confidential safety reporting system to seafarers worldwide since 2013, complementing the reporting system it has offered to the UK aviation industry since 2003. By publishing our analysis of received incident and near-miss reports we raise awareness of safety issues and contribute to improved safety outcomes through all sectors of the maritime industry.
Case Study: Captain Conceals COVID Symptoms From Port Officials
In its annual report for 2021, CHIRP Maritime included a single known case of a master who deceived port officials and denied the...
Safety Case Study: Accommodation Ladder Failure
The CHIRP (Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme) Charitable Trust recently highlighted an underappreciated...