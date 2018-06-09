Carl Stephen Patrick Hunter
Dr. Hunter is the CEO & Managing Director of Coltraco Ultrasonics, a designer and manufacturer of portable instruments and fixed monitoring systems for the naval, shipping, offshore, energy and fire industries.
Global Britain: How is our Industry Part of this Bright Future?
"I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth an...
Marine Fire Protection: An Ungoverned Space
Fire protection remains an “ungoverned space” within the maritime industry. There are are too few qualified engin...
More News Stories