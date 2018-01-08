Captain David (Duke) Snider
Captain David (Duke) Snider is the CEO of Martech Polar Consulting, a privately owned company providing global ice navigation services and support for polar shipping. He is a Master Mariner and with 29 years at sea, operating naval, commercial and coast guard vessels. He is author of the book Polar Ship Operations published by the Nautical Institute in 2012, as well as many other papers on ice navigation. He holds a Bachelor of Maritime Studies degree granted by Memorial University of Newfoundland in 2006 and is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. He was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal in 2011 and elected Senior Vice President of The Nautical Institute in 2014.
