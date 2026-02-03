Capt. Patrick Molenda (USN, ret'd)

Capt. Patrick Molenda (USN, Ret.) is the former Director of Warfighting Assessment and Readiness at U.S. Pacific Fleet. He previously served as Commanding Officer of a Maritime Strike Helicopter Squadron, Chief of Staff for Expeditionary Strike Group Five, and Director of the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School at the Naval War College.

Op-Ed: The Navy Is America’s First Line of Economic Defense

Published Feb 3, 2026 10:45 AM by Capt. Patrick Molenda (USN, ret'd)

Posted in: Government

When the container ship Ever Given grounded itself across the Suez Canal in 2021, the economic shock spread far beyond the Middle...

