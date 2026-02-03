Capt. Patrick Molenda (USN, ret'd)
Capt. Patrick Molenda (USN, Ret.) is the former Director of Warfighting Assessment and Readiness at U.S. Pacific Fleet. He previously served as Commanding Officer of a Maritime Strike Helicopter Squadron, Chief of Staff for Expeditionary Strike Group Five, and Director of the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School at the Naval War College.
Op-Ed: The Navy Is America’s First Line of Economic Defense
When the container ship Ever Given grounded itself across the Suez Canal in 2021, the economic shock spread far beyond the Middle...
More News Stories