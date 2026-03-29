Boksa Marine Design, Inc. is a naval architecture and marine design firm located in Lithia, Florida just outside of Tampa. We specialize in full scale design, engineering and production services to the yachting industry. We also offer full design and production services to the commercial marine industry. Every Boksa boat is a truly rugged vessel with excellent seakeeping capabilities. Since our naval architects and marine engineers are working sailors who kicked steel onboard, our megayacht, recreational and commercial designs are engineered like small ships that we'd actually take to sea.