Basil Karatzas
Basil M. Karatzas is the CEO of Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co., a shipping finance advisory and ship-brokerage firm based in the New York City. Basil has more than fifteen years of shipping market expertise, holds an MBA in International Business and Finance from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and has graduated from the Owner / President Program at Harvard Business School.
What to Expect in Shipping in 2023
Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance rangin...
Times Are Great for the Inland Marine Market
The inland marine market has been enjoying a welcome renaissance since the summer of last year. While U.S. grain exports remained...
Did the Bouchard Tug and Barge Auction Achieve the Right Prices?
After several years of legal wrangling in bankruptcy court, most of the marine assets of Bouchard Transportation were sold at...
The Cruise Market Appears Poised for Recovery - Just Add Passengers
There is little doubt that the cruise industry has been the maritime sector most affected by the COVID19 pandemic. While other con...
Financing Jones Act Wind Farm Vessels
Offshore wind is the big new player in U.S. maritime. In the last few months I’ve been approached by several banks to p...
Ship Finance Update: Many Choices, Few Options
Ever since the market collapsed in 2008 and banks active in the shipping industry experienced heavy losses, many have been expecti...
Aberdeen’s Evolutionary Maritime History
It’s been said that the best way to understand world history and culture is to look at the maritime history of the world. Si...
What Would Columbus Do?
Is shipping really more complicated today? Given current technological and regulatory developments, one can easily feel overwhelme...
View from Las Palmas: Six Drillships at a Dock
While on assignment to value offshore assets on behalf of banks, we took this spine-chilling picture of six drillships sitting idl...
We Will Always Have Posidonia
It’s an even-numbered year and it’s June, which - for those in shipping - can only mean one thing: it’s Posidoni...