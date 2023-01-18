Basil Karatzas

Basil Karatzas

Basil Karatzas

[email protected]

Basil M. Karatzas is the CEO of Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co., a shipping finance advisory and ship-brokerage firm based in the New York City. Basil has more than fifteen years of shipping market expertise, holds an MBA in International Business and Finance from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and has graduated from the Owner / President Program at Harvard Business School.

Port of Corpus Christi product tanker

What to Expect in Shipping in 2023

Published Jan 18, 2023 5:16 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Shipping

Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance rangin...

KMA towboat and barge

Times Are Great for the Inland Marine Market

Published Apr 8, 2022 12:06 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Shipping

The inland marine market has been enjoying a welcome renaissance since the summer of last year. While U.S. grain exports remained...

basil barge

Did the Bouchard Tug and Barge Auction Achieve the Right Prices?

Published Jul 30, 2021 5:02 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Business

After several years of legal wrangling in bankruptcy court,&nbsp;most of the marine assets of Bouchard Transportation were sold at...

azamara

The Cruise Market Appears Poised for Recovery - Just Add Passengers

Published Jan 26, 2021 7:12 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Cruise Ships

There is little doubt that the cruise industry has been the maritime sector most affected by the COVID19 pandemic. While other con...

Financing Jones Act Wind Farm Vessels

Published Dec 8, 2020 12:59 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Offshore

Offshore wind is the big new player in U.S. maritime.&nbsp;In the last few months I&rsquo;ve been approached by several banks to p...

Ship Finance Update: Many Choices, Few Options

Published Dec 4, 2019 5:09 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Ever since the market collapsed in 2008 and banks active in the shipping industry experienced heavy losses, many have been expecti...

Aberdeen’s Evolutionary Maritime History

Published Aug 8, 2019 9:41 AM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Maritime

It&rsquo;s been said that the best way to understand world history and culture is to look at the maritime history of the world. Si...

What Would Columbus Do?

Published Jul 3, 2019 9:57 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Maritime

Is shipping really more complicated today? Given current technological and regulatory developments, one can easily feel overwhelme...

View from Las Palmas: Six Drillships at a Dock

Published Jun 27, 2019 8:56 PM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Maritime

While on assignment to value offshore assets on behalf of banks, we took this spine-chilling picture of six drillships sitting idl...

We Will Always Have Posidonia

Published Jun 13, 2018 11:34 AM by Basil Karatzas

Posted in: Maritime

It&rsquo;s an even-numbered year and it&rsquo;s June, which - for those in shipping - can only mean one thing: it&rsquo;s Posidoni...

More News Stories