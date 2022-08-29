Aquametro's Shaft Power Limitation System Solves EEXI Compliance

Since 1928, Aquametro Oil & Marine has been among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of measurement, optimization and monitoring solutions for all kinds of fluids on ships, vehicles and industrial applications. Our range consists of more than 100 different oil fuel meters and management systems, which have been developed specially for ships, transport vehicles and other heavy machinery in the shipping and industrial sector. We are also considered experts in viscosity measurement and control as well as in measurement, monitoring and management systems for fuel performance and fuel switching units (HFO to MDO and vice versa). For the industrial sector we offer flowmeters and dosing units for special fluids. Aquametro Oil & Marine operates from its headquarters in Rostock/Germany and Therwil/Switzerland as well as from Singapore for the Asian market. With further subsidiaries in South Korea and China and representation offices in India and Japan plus a global service network and numerous sales partners around the world we can offer you seamless, professional and solution-driven support.