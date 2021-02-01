Clean air is the basis of a healthy life. With this in mind, ANDRITZ has developed its SeaSOx technology, which is the right solution for cleaning exhaust gas in order to meet the new requirements effective since January 1, 2020 aimed at reducing air pollution. ANDRITZ offers a complete portfolio for exhaust gas cleaning in the maritime industry. The exhaust gases from marine diesel engines contain harmful air pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and complex particulate matter.