Alun Hubbard is a professor of glaciology at the University of Tromso. He holds an independent Arctic Five research professorship to address the long-term stability and environmental legacy of the cryosphere and its impact on global sea-level, the carbon-cycle, and broader impacts on society and landscape. His approach uses novel field-data to constrain models with live projects across the Arctic with a specific focus on Greenland and the Barents, but he also works in Patagonia, Alaska, Asia and Antarctica.