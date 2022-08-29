Alun Hubbard
Alun Hubbard is a professor of glaciology at the University of Tromso. He holds an independent Arctic Five research professorship to address the long-term stability and environmental legacy of the cryosphere and its impact on global sea-level, the carbon-cycle, and broader impacts on society and landscape. His approach uses novel field-data to constrain models with live projects across the Arctic with a specific focus on Greenland and the Barents, but he also works in Patagonia, Alaska, Asia and Antarctica.
Greenland's Ice Sheet is "Committed" to 10 Inches of Sea Level Rise
I’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide s...