Allan E. Jordan

Allan E. Jordan is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive Magazine's online and print editions.

containership

Evolving Role for Ship Managers

Published Aug 29, 2025 8:53 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Ship management is often identified as a tool for smaller fleets or individual shipowners to run their ships and keep up...

Celebrity Solstice cruise ship

Cruise Industry Re-Starts Large Revitalizations as Growth Continues

Published May 29, 2025 6:45 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Cruise Ships

With strong advance bookings and a positive outlook, the cruise industry is moving forward with the planned but delayed large re...

maritime software

Delivering on the Promises of Maritime Software

Published Nov 1, 2024 3:40 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Shipping

Maritime software solutions in recent years have shown results in fundamental applications such as navigation, weather predictio...

hydrogen fueled research vessel

Naval Architecture: The Decarbonization Challenge

Published Aug 16, 2024 4:57 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; While much of the discussion about the future of shipping is centered on big concepts like increasing efficiency, altern...

Galveston

Driving Force

Published Apr 11, 2024 1:37 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; Ports and their surrounding communities are benefiting strongly from the rebound in cruising. Both homeports and destina...

cruise ships

Global Cruise Outlook: New Heights

Published Apr 5, 2024 10:18 AM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Next week the cruise industry meets for its biggest conference of the year and will discuss the trends shaping cruising. In advanc...

Liberia

Leading the Way: Flag Registries Up Their Game

Published Oct 1, 2023 5:10 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Business

Shipping is in transition with emerging regulations, the drive for decarbonization and geopolitical issues all increasing the pres...

historic steamer

Historic 1917 Irish Sea Schooner to be Scrapped 

Published May 5, 2023 9:17 AM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Shipping

A historic three-master auxiliary schooner built to take advantage of the short-sea trading opportunities that emerged during Worl...

cruise industry rebound

Cruising’s Rebound Raises Hopes of Normalcy Going Forward

Published Mar 27, 2023 12:42 PM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Cruise Ships

The cruise industry is strong and optimism is high as the industry this week starts its largest trade show of the year. Executives...

Savannah first steamship wreck found

Wreck of the Savannah, First Atlantic Steamship, May Have Been Found

Published Feb 3, 2023 9:19 AM by Allan E. Jordan

Posted in: Shipping

The U.S.&rsquo;s National Park Service and local historians on New York&rsquo;s Fire Island believe they may found the wreckage fr...

