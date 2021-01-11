Through decades of experience providing medical support to vessels at sea, and consulting as an expert in maritime claims, it became apparent to our co-founders that a new approach to medical support at sea was urgently needed. After being approached by multiple vessel operators requesting our expertise, we founded Discovery Health MD in October 2016. We began providing services in January 2017. As emergency physicians, we understand the confusion and chaos that can ensue when medical risk is not proactively managed. This is especially challenging and unsettling when working in remote environments. We strive to keep your mariners and employees healthy, safe and productive throughout their careers while assisting your company in reducing direct and indirect medical costs and liability exposure. For more information, visit https://discoveryhealthmd.com/.