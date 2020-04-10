A.J. Pessa

[email protected]

The Good, the Bad and the Effluent

Published Apr 10, 2020 11:55 PM by A.J. Pessa

Posted in: Shipping

In a world determined to become environmentally sustainable, the maritime sector has thus far prioritized technology that reduces...

The Zero-Emissions Tug

Published Jan 24, 2020 11:48 PM by A.J. Pessa

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

With a request for a full-sized, battery-propelled, all-electric tugboat, Ports of Auckland was thought to be &ldquo;dreaming.&rdq...

Breaking Barriers

Published Jan 18, 2020 12:22 AM by A.J. Pessa

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Growing-up in Boston in the 1990s, the coastal landscape featured a Goliath-sized crane, a 3,000-ton gantry crane at General Dynam...

Proactive Medical Care for the Merchant Marine

Published Oct 10, 2017 8:06 PM by A.J. Pessa

Posted in: Maritime

The first time I shipped out, an old able-bodied seaman showed me that WD40 could be used to treat joint pain. We were working har...

Proactive Care

Published Sep 17, 2017 3:28 AM by A.J. Pessa

Posted in: Article 8

When asked to write an article on medical care my mind quickly went to a memory of my first commercial hitch. An old able-bodied...

More News Stories