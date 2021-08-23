War on The High Seas

The recent attack on the Israeli-owned tanker, M/T Mercer Street, off the Omani coast, left a Romanian captain and a British security guard dead after a drone charged with military grade explosives hit the pilot house.

A few days later, the Panama flagged, M/V/ Asphalt Princess, which was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz, was bordered by six armed men who instructed the captain to sail to Iran. AIS monitored the ship navigating towards Iranian waters, but the crew shut down the engines leaving the vessel to drift powerless in the currents. The hijackers abandoned the vessel prior to the Omani and British command forces arriving on the scene, which found the crew safe.

The G7 Foreign Ministers condemned the Iranians for attacking these ships and warned that all measures will be used to keep the trade lanes open including the use of military force. Iran rejected responsibility but complained that it is the real victim of terrorism.

Shipping experts are keenly aware there is an undeclared war going on between Iran and Israel throughout the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

On August 26, 2019, the Iranian container ship M/V Sharekurd came under attack at the mouth of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the Red Sea. Three weeks later, an Iranian tanker was targeted at the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. And, by 2020, five Iranian ships were attacked in the Mediterranean Sea and nine ships were attacked in the Red Sea.

This February, the Iranian tanker, M/T Emerald, is accused of deliberately releasing crude at sea, which drenched almost 100 miles of Israeli beaches with a thick tar. In response, the Israelis attacked the Iranian tanker M/T Sahra, off the coast of Syria. On August 4th, an Israeli Dolphin-class submarine was tracked transiting the Red Sea accompanied by two destroyers, which has put Iran on further alert of the changing dynamics in the region.

The G7 Nations has threatened Iran about further aggression especially through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 188 million barrels of crude per day. The strait is only 21 miles wide and considered the jugular vein for crude oil transportation for most of the world.

Iran’s huge $2 billion investment in Jask Port, Hormozgan Province, which lies strategically below the Strait of Hormuz and exports about 1 million barrels of crude per day, has taken the pressure off Iran. In fact, the Iranians have been moving large amounts of crude to China, and India’s refining has added Iran as an official importer.

