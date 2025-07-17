Vinci Acquires W?rtsil?’s Marine Electronics to Strengthen Defense Business

Vinici, which provides energy solutions, reports it has reached an agreement with W?rtsil? to acquire its Marine Electric Systems business unit, which will be used to enhance the company’s position in the defense market and other industrial sectors. The sale is part of W?rtsil?’s strategy announced in 2024 to divest of non-core businesses to unlock value in the company.

The sale includes W?rtsil? SAM Electronics, a company based in Hamburg, Germany, which dates back to 1906 and today is focused on technologies for the maritime sector and energy markets. Vinci acquires the German company, which has approximately 350 employees and full-year revenues of approximately €100 million. Included in the transaction are related assets for a project being executed in Brazil.

“This acquisition will enable Vinci Energies to expand its range of services in the industrial sector and to strengthen its position in the German defense market,” said Vinci announcing the agreement.

SAM Electronics provides complete electrical and electronic system packages for vessels, offering turnkey solutions with extensive systems integration competence, and acts as an EPC contractor for complete electrical packages, typically in close partnership with the shipyard. Its services range from design and planning to engineering and cable installation. It offers the capability to integrate with systems from multiple vendors and provides services across most sectors of the shipping industry.

Vinci emphasizes the opportunities with naval systems. SAM reports it has participated in many national and international projects. It highlights its contribution to the German Navy, demonstrated through its role with the Class 124 and 125 frigates, Class 130 corvettes, and Class 702 combat support ships. It mains offices in Hamburg, Elmenhorst, Wilhelmshaven, and Bremerhaven. Placing it close to many of the leading German shipyards.

“This agreement is yet another proof point of our Portfolio Business divestment strategy coming to life,” said Bernd Bertram, Head of Portfolio Business, Wärtsilä. “VINCI Energies has deep expertise in complex project-based business and therefore is an ideal match for Marine Electrical Systems. I’m confident that VINCI Energies will provide a solid platform for further business success for the benefit of the customers, partners, and the highly skilled professionals of Marine Electrical Systems.”

Wärtsilä notes that the business had been operated independently to facilitate the divestment. The deal is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2025.

