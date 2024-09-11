Video: Containers Floating in Rotterdam After Inland Cargo Ship Hits Bridge



For the second time this year, one of the many inland cargo vessels moving containers in and out of the Port of Rotterdam has hit one of the city’s roadway bridges. Residents living along the River Maas reported hearing a loud bang and scraping noise before seeing shipping containers from MSC and Maersk floating along the Maas River.

Officials were speculating the captain of the unnamed cargo vessel might have misjudged the clearance on the Willemsbrug bridge or the height of his load. Videos posted online showed the vessel getting partially under the bridge with the boxes hitting the underside and falling into the river. Others appeared to be askew on the deck of the vessel. The vessel kept going not stopping at the bridge.

A total of five containers were reported lost into the river with officials saying three were floating in the channel toward the Van Brenenoord Bridge. Residents describing the screen on TV said the next vessel in the river had to make an emergency stop so as not to hit the containers. Some reports are saying two of the containers sank while others are saying four have been retrieved. One of the containers that sank has reportedly been spotted on the river bed.

The vessel has been detained while the captain is being interviewed. They are also checking the bridge. Broadcast reports say the bridge sustained damage and engineers are now working to establish the extent of the damage.

A very similar situation happened in March when another inland vessel became wedged under the Willemsbrug bridge crossing the Nieuwe Maas. It lost at least two containers into the waterway and rescue teams had to wait at least two hours while the water level in the river lowered before they were able to pull the vessel free.



