Ukraine Launches Underwater Attack on Russia's Kerch Strait Bridge

Two days after a bold attack on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, Ukraine is reporting it has attacked the Kerch Strait bridge from the water. While the attack appears to have been more superficial than previous efforts by Ukraine, it is the latest response to peace talks that appear to be floundering and Russia’s increased assault on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s security force SBU posted messages and images online reporting that attack which reportedly was conducted at 4:44 a.m. local time. Ukraine says no civilians were injured but claimed to have damaged the underwater supports. There was some online speculation that the attack was staged using underwater drones, while the SBU said the operation had lasted several months and involved agents mining the supports.

The SBU reports the equivalent of 1,100 kg of TNT was used. It claims that the supports were severely damaged at the water level. Local reports said the bridge was closed for an inspection but unconfirmed reports said it was at least partially reopened. Russia’s Defense Ministry did not acknowledge the attack but earlier said the bridge was closed to clear debris after it downed Ukrainian drones.

“We hit the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater,” wrote the SBU on social media. “The Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops.”

Russia constructed the 12-mile bridge after occupying the Crimea Peninsular in 2014. It provides vital rail and roadway links to the region, which has made it a repeated target for Ukraine. They have also attacked the ferries used to cross the Kerch Strait.

While global pressure continues to push for a ceasefire and peace agreement, Ukraine reported Russia launched 112 drones overnight but claimed to have shot down 75. The attacks were reportedly widespread across Ukraine mostly hitting civilian infrastructure.

These attacks came after Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul on Monday for the latest round of peace talks. Ukraine is reported to be continuing to call for a 30-day ceasefire but has also added demands for the release of all prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children in Russian territories.

Media accounts suggest Russia presented one of its most stringent set of demands including Ukraine’s withdrawal from all the areas Russia occupies. Russia is also demanding that Ukraine stop receiving foreign weapons and end its mobilization.