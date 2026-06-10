Ukraine Expands Campaign Including Targeting Mariupol and Shadow Tanker



Ukraine is accelerating its campaigns, focusing on Russia’s logistical operations in response to a series of heavy attacks launched by Russian forces. The occupied port of Mariupol was one of the key focuses, while other attacks continued to target the energy infrastructure and another shadow fleet tanker in the Black Sea.

These attacks came as Ukraine also celebrated its Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky declared June 11 an annual day of celebration for the unique unit that is greatly contributing to the war. According to media reports, the unit was formed in 2022 by a former grain trader and has become an elite drone unit responsible for the long-range attacks.

The unit was a key participant along with other units of the military in the overnight attacks on Mariupol, which has been occupied by the Russians since the first weeks of the war in 2022. Located on the Azov Sea, Ukraine contends Russia is using the port to support military operations as well as to export grain, coal, and metals from the occupied region.

The drones were used to strike the energy infrastructure, repair, and administrative structures in the port. According to the reports, the port was left without power and suffered significant damage, which is significantly limiting its operations. Russia is reported to have used the port to move personnel and resources across southern Ukraine. The reports indicate that transport routes through the city have also been restricted.

The port’s control tower, radar equipment, and electrical substations were all heavily damaged. The sanctioned cargo vessel Lady Augusta (6,830 dwt) that docked in the port was also damaged. The vessel is listed as laid up since August 2023 and registered in the Marshall Islands.

The strikes on Mariupol came after the General Staff reported other attacks carried out on June 5 that destroyed eight fuel storage tanks and damaged nine others in the same port area. It also struck a key bridge linking the port to the occupied regions of Crimea.

Other strikes in the campaign included the VNIR-Progress plan in the city of Cheboksary, which was reported to be a key manufacturer of navigation equipment, including satellite receivers for precision-guided weapons. The Kuibyshevsk oil refinery at Samara was also struck. Drones from the SBU destroyed warehouses with ammunition and engineering equipment in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff also said that it had struck a shadow fleet product tanker without providing details on the timing or location. The tanker West Horizon (50,548 dwt) was in the Black Sea when it was struck, with the General Staff saying the propeller and rudder were damaged. The vessel is listed as being managed from Turkey and is registered in Guinea-Bissau.

Ukraine's Ports Authority, however, was also reporting that two commercial vessels heading for its ports were damaged. In a posting on social media, the authority reported the vessels were a cargo ship under the flag of Panama and another registered in Barbados. One was inbound to load metals, and the other was outbound from the Desa area with a cargo of wheat. A fire broke out on board one of the vessels, which was quickly extinguished by the crew. There were no injuries and both ships were continuing their voyages.

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