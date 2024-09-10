UK and USCG Seize $54M Worth Drugs with Interdictions Including Narco Sub

UK Aids USCG in $54M Worth Drug of Interdictions Including Capture of Narco Sub



The U.S. Coast Guard is highlighting the latest results in the ongoing efforts at the interdiction of narcotics in the Caribbean region. Yesterday, they offloaded $54 million worth of cocaine in Florida that included two stops made by the UK’s patrol boat HMS Trent in cooperation with the U.S.

HMS Trent is one of the newest UK patrol boats commissioned in 2020. The Royal Navy highlighted she has already made six interceptions this year, bringing the total amount of drugs seized to an estimated value of over $720 million. August was a productive month for the vessel making two stops including a “go fast” boat and a narco sub.

On August 8, HMS Trent made her first interception since April when she was alerted to a speed boat that was suspected to be smuggling cocaine around 120 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic. With a U.S. Maritime Patrol Aircraft flying overhead, the Royal Navy vessel closed in and dispatched the Royal Marines and US Coast Guard on board to intercept the vessel. Cornered, the smugglers threw their cargo overboard during the operation, but HMS Trent’s team was able to recover 506kg, along with three smugglers who were handed over to the United States authorities for prosecution.

Royal Marines in pursuit (Royal Navy photo)

Capture of one of the "go fast" boats (Royal Navy)

HMS Trent next intercepted another “go fast” boat on August 23. This time she captured two smugglers and 1,018 pounds of narcotics.

Three days later she made yet another interdiction this time chasing down a semi-submersible sub or narco sub while in the Caribbean. Three more smugglers were captured with a further 1,239 pounds of narcotics.

Also involved in the operations were the USCG cutter Joseph Napier, a law enforcement team, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations. The British handed over the individuals and the seized drugs to the U.S. Coast Guard while the individuals were transferred to the U.S. Department of Justice for prosecution in U.S. federal courts.

USCG Diligence offloading in Port Everglades (USCG)

Coast Guard cutter Diligence transferred everything to shore landing in Port Everglades, Florida on September 9. In total, the crew offloaded 4,125 pounds of cocaine seized in the joint operations. The estimated street value was set at $54 million.

HMS Trent the Royal Navy reports has seized more than 7,000kg of drugs in 2024 as part of the multinational effort, working closely with the US Coast Guard and the Joint Interagency Task Force (South). The ship continues to patrol the Caribbean as part of the efforts to maintain a presence in British Overseas Territories and to stem the flow of illegal cargo through the region.

