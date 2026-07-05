U.S. Navy Calls Off Search for Missing Helicopter Crewmember in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy has suspended a multi-day search for a sailor who went missing in a helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea last week.

At about 0330 Eastern Time on July 1, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the carrier USS George H.W. Bush went down in the Arabian Sea with four crewmembers on board. Three were rescued swiftly and are on board in stable condition, according to U.S. 5th Fleet.

The fourth crewmember remained missing, and Navy assets in the area mounted an extensive search. On Sunday, U.S. Central Command announced that it would be suspending the SAR effort after 102 hours of searching. The crewmember's name will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

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Central Command's assets searched more than 14,000 square miles for the missing sailor. The intensive search took advantage of the substantial buildup of forces in the region: two carriers, their air wings, five destroyers, two squadrons of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and multiple U.S. Air Force aircraft participated, ultimately without success.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but it is not believed that any hostile action was involved, 5th Fleet said.