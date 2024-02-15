Two Chinese Nationals Killed While Fleeing Taiwanese Coast Guard

On Wednesday, two Chinese nationals were killed during a chase in waters off Kinmen Island, not far from a Taiwanese military base.

According to Taiwan's authorities, a Chinese speedboat carrying four people entered Taiwan-controlled waters off Kinmen near Beiding Islet, a military outpost just east of the main island. A Taiwanese Coast Guard Administration (CGA) boat gave chase and initiated a pursuit. As the Chinese boat made to flee, it capsized. All four occupants were rescued from the water and evacuated to Kinmen Hospital, but two did not survive.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council called the incident "wicked" and accused the CGA of behaving in a "rough and dangerous" manner towards Chinese fishermen on a long-term basis.

"We express our deep condolences and sincere condolences to the compatriots who were killed and their families, and express our strong condemnation to the Taiwan side for such a vicious incident," said spokesperson Zhu Fenglian in a statement.

The office's Taiwanese counterpart, the Mainland Affairs Council, said that an early inquiry found no wrongdoing on the part of the coast guard unit. The council called it an "unfortunate incident" and expressed regret that the Chinese speedboat crew "refused to cooperate."

Kinmen is located just a few miles from mainland China, and Taiwanese authorities have complained of intruding Chinese vessels for years. According to Taipei, Chinese operators regularly conduct illegal sand dredging, dumping and fishing in the waters just off Kinmen - without intervention from the mainland authorities. (Beijing does not recognize Taiwan's government or its territorial claims.)