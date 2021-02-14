Three Dead in Fire Aboard PSV Off Mumbai

Courtesy Indian Coast Guard By The Maritime Executive 02-14-2021 07:45:00

On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard helped to extinguish a fire aboard the PSV Greatship Rohini off the coast of Mumbai. 15 out of 18 crew were rescued, and three were found dead in a search after the fire was put out.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a position about 90 nm off the coast of Mumbai, near the NQO platform. The Indian Coast Guard cutters Samarth and Samudra Praheri responded to the scene, accompanied by a Dornier patrol aircraft. A firefighting team from the Samarth boarded the OSV and helped to rescue 15 out of the 18 crewmembers on board.

One of the survivors sustained burn injuries, and he was evacuated to a hospital for treatment. He is recovering and is not in critical condition, according to Hindustan Times.

Three individuals were still missing after the initial sweep. External firefighting using shipboard monitors and foam continued through Saturday night, and the fire was finally extinguished Sunday morning. After the fire was out, the crew and the first responders reboarded, and they ultimately located three bodies - two in a tweendeck area and one in the engine control room. All showed signs of burn injuries, including two which were burned beyond recognition.

Courtesy Indian Coast Guard

After the fire was put out, the AHTS Greatship Anjali took Greatship Rohini in tow. As of early Monday morning, the Anjali was headed southbound off the coast of Mumbai, making three knots and broadcasting restricted maneuverability.

India's director general of shipping, Amitabh Kumar, said Sunday that an inquiry into the cause of the fire will be launched and that "the cause of the fire will be known after proper investigation."

Greatship Rohini is a 2010-built, 3,000 gt PSV owned and operated by a Mumbai-based company. She has no overseas PSC inspection record.