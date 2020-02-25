Tanker Captain Killed in Pirate Attack off Venezuela

Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela, near Islas Barrachas (file image) By The Maritime Executive 02-25-2020 02:12:00

[Brief] On Monday, armed robbers boarded the tanker San Ramón at an anchorage off Isla Borracha, Venezuela, and killed the vessel's master in an altercation. The victim has been identified by Venezuelan media as Capt. Jaime Herrera Orozco, 58, a Colombian national.

Six armed men in masks boarded the San Ramón on Monday morning, intending to rob the vessel. Capt. Orozco reportedly attempted to resist and was shot and killed. The robbers proceeded to steal valuables from the ship, then fled in a boat.

One additional crewmember from the San Ramón is missing after going over the side to escape the attackers. A Venezuelan coast guard official was reportedly injured in the incident.

At the time of the attack, the San Ramón was anchored near the Venezuelan port of Barcelona, awaiting a decision from Venezuelan authorities on allegations of fuel smuggling.

