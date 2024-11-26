Singapore Stops Moving Empties After Falling Box Injures Forklift Operator



An investigation is underway and the authorities in Singapore have ordered terminal operator PSA to suspend handling empty containers after an accident on Monday, November 25. One worker was seriously injured by the falling box.

The incident took place at the Pasir Panjang Terminal, the older facility in Singapore. The terminal opened in 1998 and continued to be expanded for many years. Plans call for the terminal operated by PSA to be phased out with all operations moved to the new Tuas Megaport. However, this year with Singapore experiencing backlogs the operator reopened berths to expand capacity.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force reports it received a report of a serious accident that happened at the terminal around 0640 on Monday morning November 25. Closed circuit TV from the terminal showed the forklift operator moving a box in front of a stack when the stack became unstable and the top box tipped, plunged onto the top of the forklift, and fell to the ground.

The operator a 37-year-old man from Malaysia fell from the damaged cab. The Ministry of Manpower reports he sustained lacerations to his head and body. They said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Regulators said it was critical that rules be observed on the maximum height and the proper stacking techniques of boxes. The Ministry of Manpower instructed PSA to stop all empty container handling activities at the terminal. They also ordered a “safety time-out” for the operator to review workplace health and safety protocols and operations.

