Shipping Giant John Angelicoussis Hospitalized After Heart Attack

John Angelicoussis (file image courtesy Excelerate / Maran Gas) By The Maritime Executive 03-22-2021 11:07:00

Greece's leading shipowner by tonnage, John Angelicoussis, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. He was transported to a hospital in Athens and is in "serious, but stable" condition, his company said in a statement.

His daughter, Maria Angelicoussis, has temporarily stepped in as acting CEO.

“We understand the interest in my father’s condition. We will provide an update when we can and as appropriate, but in the meantime we kindly request that the privacy of my father and his family are respected at this most worrying time," Maria Angelicoussis said in a brief statement.

John Angelicoussis has helped to run his family's shipping company since 1973, and since taking the helm, he has built it into one of the largest private shipowning firms in the world - and the largest in Greece. The Angelicoussis Shipping Group owns 139 vessels in the dry bulk, LNG and liquid bulk sectors, with a total deadweight of about 23 million tonnes. The firm employs about 7,500 people across all of its global subsidiaries.