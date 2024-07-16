Search Effort Underway off Oman for Missing Crew from Capsized Tanker

[Brief] Search efforts have so far been unable to locate any survivors from the crew of a product tanker that capsized off Oman Monday night, July 15. Officials from Oman’s Maritime Security Center said a search is underway while Reuters is reporting the vessel was located in a “submerged, inverted” position approximately 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in central Oman on the Arabian Sea.

Family members anxious for details on the missing 16 crewmembers are saying they understood, “There was some issue with the vessel and the weather was also very bad.” They are saying the vessel issued a distress call and have been told that Oman’s Coast Guard and Navy were responding.

The Maritime Security Center issued a brief update identifying the vessel as a product tanker named Prestige Falcon registered in Comoros. Built in 2007, the vessel is 7,000 dwt and previously was operated by Chinese interests. It is now reported to be managed out of the UAE.

The crew aboard the ship is reported to consist of 13 Indian nationals and three from Sri Lanka. The vessel’s AIS data shows it was sailing from the UAE to Yemen.

