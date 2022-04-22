Seabourn’s Second Exploration Cruise Ship Moves to Fitting Out

Seabourn Pursuit made a 1,200 mile voyage for the second phase of her outfitting (Seabourn)

Seabourn Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, the 23,000 gross ton Seabourn Pursuit completed her first voyage this week, but instead of with champagne corks popping she was piggybacked on a heavy lift barge. Construction of the hull and structural work for the new ship was completed at the Cimolai shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogaro, Italy, before the vessel traveled 1,200 nautical miles to the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, for outfitting.

Construction on the new ship, which along with her sister ship Seabourn Venture, marks Carnival Corporation’s entry into the fast-growing expedition segment of the cruise industry, began in the fall of 2020 alongside her sister ship. The first vessel departed for the trip around Italy to Genoa in March 2021. For both of the vessels, the hull was built to deck level nine and much of the technical outfitting was undertaken, including equipping each hull with engines, generators, and main equipment of the engine rooms, at the Cimolai shipyard. Mariotti will undertake the remainder of the technical outfitting as well as the construction of the passenger and crew accommodations and lounges.

The hull of the Seabourn Pursuit was moved onto a special barge on April 6 and began the journey to Genoa on April 15. Towing the ship around Italy required five days arriving at the Mariotti yard on April 20.

The two hulls were built side by side at Cimolai along with the installation of the engine rooms (Cimolai)

“Today marks a major step in the construction of Seabourn Pursuit, and we are looking forward to welcoming her at T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti. “Seabourn Pursuit, along with her sister ship, Seabourn Venture, will be an innovative addition to the cruise market, and thank you to everyone involved in turning this important vision into reality.”

Each of the ships, which will accommodate 264 passengers all in outside cabins with private balconies, is part of the new luxury wave of exploration cruising. The ships, which are built to PC6 Polar Class, combine amenities including two gourmet restaurants, a bow lounge with large windows, an infinity swimming pool, and a spa and fitness center with an ice-class hull designed for cruises including the Antarctic, northern Norway, the Canadian Arctic, the Amazon and a planned 2023 passage across Russia’s North Sea Route (Northeast Passage).

Like the other ships competing in this emerging portion of the market, the vessels are also outfitted with equipment for expeditions to more remote locations. In addition to two submarines aboard each ship, there will be a complement of double sea kayaks as well as 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once. There will also be 26-person teams of scientists, scholars, and naturalists on each voyage to conduct education programs and lead the tours.

Seabourn had planned to launch its new expedition cruises in 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and related construction issues. The company postponed the first sailing several times, with it now scheduled for July 15, 2022, with a voyage from the UK to Norway aboard the Seabourn Venture. The second vessel, Seabourn Pursuit, is scheduled to enter service in 2023.



Seabourn Venture is due to enter service in July 2022 (T. Mariotti)