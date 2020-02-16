Scarlet Lady Delivered

Scarlet Lady By The Maritime Executive 02-15-2020 04:44:35

Virgin Voyages has taken delivery of its cruise ship Scarlet Lady, the first of four vessels being built for the line by Fincantieri.

Next month, she will undertake her maiden voyage to her home port in Miami where she will offer cruises to the Caribbean.

The vessel is adult-by-design, and Virgin Voyages will include the cost of all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin “surprises” within the voyage fare.

Scarlet lady has "comfort class" certification, testifying minimum levels of noise and vibration. By installing an app on their smartphones, guests will be able to manage a wide range of cabin functions (air conditioning, lightening, opening and closing of blinds, music and television).

Virgin Voyages is one of first cruise lines to use Climeon, a technology that utilizes heat generated from the ship's engines to generate electricity, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel. The energy production system is approximately 1MW. Scarlet Lady is also fitted with LED lighting and a scrubber system.

Virgin Voyages is offsetting its direct climate change emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets. This commitment makes the brand the first cruise line to become carbon-neutral for its direct emissions footprint from its first day of commercial operation. The projects that will be supported will meet high-quality, internationally-recognized verification standards, including The Gold Standard and the Verified Carbon Standard.

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson said: "I'm so proud that as we start this exciting journey, we also bring to life Virgin Voyages' commitment to preserving the ocean and the first of many steps towards a net zero carbon future."

Scarlet Lady weighs about 110,000 gross tons, is 278 meters long and 38 wide. Virgin Voyages second ship, Valiant Lady, currently under construction, will be delivered in 2021, while the third and the fourth units, still unnamed, will set sail respectively in 2022 and 2023. They will all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members.