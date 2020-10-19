Sailor Killed in Forklift Accident at Naval Station Norfolk

Naval Station Norfolk (USN file image) By The Maritime Executive 10-19-2020 08:41:56

[Brief] A chief petty officer from the destroyer USS Jason Dunham was struck and killed by a forklift at Norfolk Naval Station on Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the base's Pier 14 at about 1100 hours Friday. Base emergency services personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim as Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

After notifying his next of kin, the U.S. Navy identified the victim as Chief Petty Officer Adam M. Foti, a chief culinary specialist aboard Dunham. An NCIS investigation into the circumstances of the accident is under way.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chief Petty Officer Adam M. Foti," the Navy said in a brief statement.