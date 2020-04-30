Royal Caribbean to Trademark its Own Brand of Face Masks

Royal Caribbean has filed a new trademark for its own brand of sanitary face masks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark was filed for “Seaface” on April 8, 2020.

Royal Caribbean blogger Matt Hochberg says: “It has been widely speculated that Royal Caribbean, like all cruise lines, will have to take extensive new measures to protect guests against the spread of any communicable ailment on its ships. Deserved or not, cruise lines have been the scapegoat for many in the court of public opinion that they are extra susceptible to person-to-person spread.”

Royal Caribbean Director, Post Cruise Guest Relations & Shared Services, Laly Rodriguez, commented: “This whole situation has made us as a cruise line take on a bunch of other innovations that we've never thought we'd been in the business of taking on.”

Hochberg also reported on comments made earlier in the week by Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President of Sales and Trade Support & Service Vicki Freed. She announced that a doctor's note is no longer needed for guests who are over 70 years old. "We found out that Cruise Lines International Association did actually change this requirement on April 3rd. So a health form is no longer required for those travelers ages 70 plus, nor are there restrictions for those guests with underlying health conditions.

"In our current environment, everything can change at a moment's notice, so this is very fluid. But as of today, there are no requirements for doctor's notes."

Royal Caribbean expects to return to service on June 12.