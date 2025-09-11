Recovery Proceeds in Long Beach as Unified Command Looks for Answers

The operation to remove containers from Long Beach harbor continues as the Unified Command is also working to understand the cause of the container collapse from the docked ship Mississippi on Tuesday morning, September 9. The port emphasizes that it is operational while the team is also working to clear the channel to Pier G, where the vessel is docked.

In a press briefing, the Coast Guard provided some additional details on the incident as well as the efforts underway. They said the collapse began around 0848 while “unloading operations” were underway. The ship had docked earlier that morning after a Pacific crossing from Vietnam and China, and the USCG reports there were 2,412 containers aboard. The estimate was increased to approximately 75 that went into the harbor, while some additional boxes fell onto the pier. At least two rows aboard the vessel have collapsed, with many boxes still askew aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard called the situation and the early stages of the investigation “dynamic.” The focus currently is on securing and the safety of the area, with the USCG Pacific Strike Team overseeing the lifting of boxes from the harbor. At least two were removed on Wednesday, and they are using sonar to locate the other submerged boxes. They believe 25 to 30 are submerged in the harbor. The floating boxes were all pushed to an area where they are being retrieved.

Containers being lifted from Long Beach harbor (USCG)

An oil containment boom was seen around the area, and the USCG confirmed there had been a small release of light oil from the emissions barge that was alongside. They estimate that there were 2,000 gallons of a renewable diesel on the barge. Also, contrary to early reports, USCG said there had been workers on the barge who scrambled as the collapse began. One sprained their ankle and was treated on the scene.

A spokesperson for STAX Engineering, which operates the emission capture barge, told The Maritime Executive its team was assessing all the damage and is already working to get STAX 2 back in service. Operations across the rest of the company’s seven barges throughout California were not impacted.

The Coast Guard said it would be looking at many factors, including the possibility of human or mechanical failure. Gary Herrera, president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13, asserted that it “was not human error.” He said it did not involve any union workers.

Most of the containers reportedly did not break open after entering the water. Several, however, were crushed with TV reporters showing images of furniture and slippers floating in the water. The port said the containers also were transporting apparel and electronics.

While the Port of Long Beach is operational, shippers are reporting that Zim advised that its next vessel due at the port will be diverting to the neighboring Port of Los Angeles.