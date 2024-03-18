Port of Liverpool to Install UK’s Largest Solar Project

The Port of Liverpool is embarking on a program to enhance the sustainability of the operations of Peel Ports and continue to advance the efforts to reduce emissions around the port. The first stage of the new project plans to install the UK’s largest roof-mounted solar energy system followed by repowering existing wind turbines on the banks of the River Mersey.

This is the first stage of a 25-year agreement between Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second-largest port operator, and E.ON could see as many as 63,000 solar panels – the same areas as that of 18 football fields – installed on 26 buildings across Port of Liverpool.

The panels could generate up to 31MW of renewable electricity and provide the same amount of power as the yearly needs of more than 10,000 average UK homes. The exact number of panels and their generation potential will be confirmed in the final designs but the solar array is expected to be the largest of its kind in the UK and will generate up to 25 percent of the Port’s annual electricity needs.

The first portion of the installation, more than 6,000 solar panels, have already been delivered to the port ready to be installed on the new 240,000 square foot Alexandra Dock warehouse which is nearing completion. Minimizing disruption within the local area, the project will be wholly contained within the existing footprint of the port, using existing roof space, and bringing all equipment and technology directly to the port by sea. The project is being financed by E.ON and is due to be completed by mid-2026.

“Ports of the future need to become more sustainable environments and we must play our part in a greener supply chain,” said Claudio Veritiero, CEO of Peel Ports Group. “There is still work to do, but this project is a huge step for Peel Ports Group in cutting emissions and driving our ambition to become a net-zero port operator by 2040.”

According to Peel Ports and E.On, the solar panels will reduce CO2e emissions from within the port by more than 6,500 tonnes each year, the equivalent of taking more than 2,250 cars off the road.

E.ON has committed to using local contractors where possible and will also be looking to work with local companies for the ongoing upkeep of the 25-year period.

The second stage of the agreement will replace the five existing wind turbines at the port with four new, larger turbines generating close to 20MW. This will bring Peel Ports Group within reach of its ambition of powering the Port of Liverpool entirely by renewable energy generated on-site, including at night and over winter when the solar panels are not producing as much energy. It is expected this phase could begin as early as 2027/28 following planning consent and consultation with the local community.

