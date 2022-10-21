Photos: Bulker Repaired and Back in Service After Serious Collision

AP Revelin shortly after the collision (Image courtesy USCG)

A Croatian-registered bulk carrier that suffered extensive structural damage in a collision with a freighter in Sabine Pass is back in service after undergoing speedy repairs.

Croatian shipping company Atlantska Plovidba announced that after a loss of “usable ship time” due to the collision, the bulker AP Revelin has resumed regular service. She underwent successful repair works lasting 35 days at the ST Engineering Halter Marine & Offshore shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Images courtesy STEHMO

On August 21, the 38,000 dwt bulker suffered extensive damage in a collision with Netherlands-registered 18,000 dwt general cargo ship Damgracht in Sabine Pass, the narrow shipping channel along the Texas-Louisiana border.

The collision occurred in the Outer Bar channel while AP Revelin was departing for Immingham, UK. Damgracht, which was transporting a cargo of cement, was inbound and suffered a technical failure resulting in a loss of steering, according to her operator.

The Revelin sustained serious damage to her port quarter, which was torn open above the waterline. The Damgracht suffered relatively minor damage to her port bow. No injuries or pollution were reported in the incident.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transport Safety Board are currently conducting investigations into the collision.

A global shipping company specializing in dry bulk, Atlantska Plovidba operates a fleet of 12 ships, including two Handymax, five Supramax and five Panamax with a total capacity of more than 750,000 dwt.