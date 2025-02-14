Photo Shows Damage to USS Harry S. Truman After Collision



The U.S. Navy released the first official photo showing the acknowledged damage to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, although some reports indicate further surveys were still underway.

The picture shows damage below the flight deck near one of the carrier’s elevators and observation points. A spokesperson for the Sixth Fleet told Stars & Stripes that the elevator was not damaged, but the picture shows portions of the underside of the observation point ripped open and large scrapes.

Well-known industry commentator Sal Mercogliano posted pictures of the damage to the bulk carrier Besiktas M (53,000 dwt). Mercogliano highlighted the “mooring line spool which has been sheared off and the damage to the starboard forward hatch combing.” The vessel is registered in Panama and managed by Synergy Ship Management. Built in 2003, she has been operating for Black Hawk Shipping of the Marshall Islands since 2015.

A photo released from one of the crew of #BesiktasM after the collision with #Truman.



It appears that Besiktas M hit the Truman with her starboard bow. Note the mooring line cable spool sheared off and the damage to the forward starboard hatch coaming.



This damage may indicate… https://t.co/MtXUhg7hSG pic.twitter.com/4I2jCGMrZA — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) ?????????????????‍?? (@mercoglianos) February 13, 2025

U.S. Sixth Fleet Public Affairs issued a brief statement acknowledging that the collision took place at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, on February 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt. Both vessels were reported to be maneuvering in the busy area north of the Suez Canal. The carrier was returning to the Red Sea area after a working port visit to Crete to give the crew some badly needed R&R after two months of intense engagements with the Houthis.

“The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition,” said the Sixth Fleet spokesperson.

Stars & Stripes is reporting that the Harry S. Truman has remained in the Mediterranean with the damage surveys ongoing and while Navy command determines the next steps. She was traveling with the guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham which was reported to be close by but not involved in the collision.

Earlier reports erroneously said the Besiktas M was continuing on its trip to Constanta, Romania. Her current AIS signal shows her docked in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Suez Canal Authority has not released an official comment on the incident.