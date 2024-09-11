Oiled Birds Found as South Africa Investigates Spill from MSC Vessel

Survey efforts are continuing along the South African coast after an MSC vessel was believed to have spilled an unknown quantity of oil into Algoa Bay area near Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) last Saturday, September 7. Rangers searching a bird sanctuary reported that they found a few oiled birds but overall, the spill appears to be fairly limited in scope. No oil has yet been seen on the beaches and they were unable to locate an oil strain in an overflight of the area.

Rangers accessing St. Croix Island, a bird preserve approximately five miles offshore, however, identified six oiled penguins the South Africa Maritime Safety Authority reported. Environmentalists highlight that the South African penguin is listed as an endangered species with reports putting the population at under 50,000 birds. The animal has a small natural habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia. Small prior oil spills in the same area in 2016 and 2019 harmed penguin rookeries and habitat. In 2022, an oil spill in the bay during a bunkering operation prompted South Africa to suspend fueling operations. Fueling was stopped in the bay between 2019 and 2022 because of the dangers.

Three of the birds were heavily oiled while three lightly oiled. The penguins were captured and transported to the local SANCCOB facility for treatment. However, SAMSA reports two additional oiled penguins evaded capture. Efforts are ongoing to locate and capture them.

Rangers reached the small bird islands in the bay looking for oil and injured animals (SAMSA)

“Further wildlife surveillance in the area is being coordinated with SANCCOB,” said SAMSA in its update. “The public is urged to report any sightings of oiled birds to SANCCOB, and any oiled mammals should be reported to Bayworld officials. Surveillance and monitoring of the affected areas will continue, weather permitting, to mitigate any environmental impact.”

After the oil was first reported on Saturday, a fast response boat from Transnet surveyed the Port Elizabeth anchorage and located the oil. They identified the MSC Apollo (81,171 dwt) one of MSC’s smaller vessels of the company’s fleet, as the likely source of the spill. It was holding in Aloga Bay before a scheduled arrival in Port of Ngqura on the Eastern Cape. Oil stains were seen on the hull of the vessel and teams were waiting for the weather to improve to clean the hull to prevent more oil from entering the water.

AMSA reports that the class society for the vessel, RINA, is involved representing the flag state, Cyprus, and dealing with technical issues on the vessel.

“A thorough inspection will be conducted to identify the source of the oil leak,” reports SAMSA. The vessel will proceed to the port when dock space becomes available.

Surveys will continue to look for the oil and its impact on the wildlife and beaches of the region.