Norwegian Partners Contract for First Ammonia-Fueled Timber Carrier



A partnership of companies from Norway has ordered a pioneering short-sea cargo ship that will advance the industry’s ability to provide zero-emissions operations. The cargo ship, which will be 7,800 dwt, is designed to transport timber from Norway to Europe and will be the first to operate on ammonia and electricity.

The order was placed by Skarv Shipping, a joint venture between Pear Group and Greig Edge, which was launched to initiate and develop sustainable short-sea shipping in northern Europe. The ship will be built by China’s Huanghai Shipbuilding and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

Details were not provided on the power system but the companies believe this will be one of the world's first four-stroke ammonia-powered vessels. It will measure 354 feet (108 meters) with a hold capacity of 10,200 cubic meters.

The ship is designed to sail most efficiently at low speeds, which they report helps ensure economically viable operations despite the higher cost of ammonia compared to traditional fuels. A 160-cubic ammonia tank, mixed with MGO (Marine Gas Oil) as pilot fuel, will provide enough fuel for a 14-day round trip from Norway to the continent.

“The design and operation of the vessel consider the risks associated with using ammonia as fuel. Safety will be a primary focus and will be developed in close cooperation with class, manufacturers of green technology, and LMG Marin as ship designer. The ship will be outfitted with highly advanced safety systems, alongside operational safety procedures and crew training,” says Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO of Skarv Shipping.

They also highlight that the new ship will be equipped with a battery and it will have shore power access.

LMG Marin developed the concept design for the vessel and the contract for its construction was negotiated with NorBroker Shipping & Trading, a partner of Viken AT Market. Once the vessel is completed, Arriva Shipping will take the ship on a long-term charter and manage the commercial ship operation for Viken AT Market.

Viken reports it ships approximately one million tons of Norwegian timber to the European continent each year. It uses conventional diesel-powered ships, although the partners have been working to launch a new generation of more efficient ships.

The ammonia-powered vessel is said to follow on and be an updated version of other recent orders placed by Skarv Shipping for the commercial operations for Peak CSL Group.

Arriva Shipping has entered into an agreement with the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to construct a new dry cargo vessel with a cargo capacity of 8,000 deadweight tons and will employ a 2 MW battery hybrid system. The company launched its first hybrid vessel, Nor Viking, in 2022.

