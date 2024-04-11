Northern Ireland Launches New Industry Group for Maritime Companies

UK’s Northern Ireland on Thursday launched a government-backed industry body to bring together maritime and offshore sector companies within the region. The Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore network, NIMO, is funded by Invest Northern Ireland and hopes to support collaboration and innovation.

“Northern Ireland has a rich maritime heritage, and the sector plays an important role in the Northern Ireland economy . . . Invest NI is pleased to support NIMO which will advance our maritime and offshore sectors while addressing key strategic priorities, including job creation, regional balance and carbon emission reduction,” said Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI.

NIMO builds on the work of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, which was led by Artemis Technologies, delivering on an investment of $41 million in Northern Ireland by the UK Research and Innovation. The funding was directed towards kick starting a shipbuilding resurgence in the industrial Belfast Harbor.

“As the founding member, Artemis Technologies is immensely proud to see NIMO officially launch. Working at the forefront of maritime innovation, we understand firsthand the importance of partnering and working together to achieve otherwise unattainable goals,” said Dr. Ian Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies.

NIMO is currently made up of 46 members including Kinsetsu, Belfast Harbor, Harland & Wolff, MJM Marine, Foyle Port, Doyle Shipping Group and others.