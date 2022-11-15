Nigerian Navy Uses Antipiracy Law to Charge Crew of the Heroic Idun

Courtesy All India Seafarers' Union

The Nigerian government has deployed its recently-enacted antipiracy law to prosecute the crew of a foreign-flagged VLCC, the Heroic Idun. The navy has charged everyone aboard the tanker - from the captain to the cook - with the crime of "false pretense to be victims of a maritime offense," among other charges under the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019 (SPOMO).

The crew of the Heroic Idun have been held in limbo for three months, and with the new charges, it looks like their ordeal is far from over. On August 8, the tanker had arrived to take on a cargo from the Akpo offshore terminal loading buoy when it was approached by the Nigerian Navy vessel Gongola. Fearing pirate attack, Heroic Idun departed Nigerian waters and reported an attempted act of piracy to the IMB ICC Piracy Reporting Centre. (Nigeria's navy contends that Heroic Idun's crew communicated with the Gongola and must have known that the warship was not a pirate vessel.)

Alleging that the VLCC was attempting to engage in oil theft, Nigeria asked Equatorial Guinea to intercept the Heroic Idun and to order the tanker to an anchorage. Guinean authorities held the tanker until November 11, when the Nigerian Navy forcibly took custody and ordered the crew to transit to the Bonny terminal.

In an arraignment Monday at Port Harcourt, Nigeria, prosecutors charged 16 members of the Heroic Idun's crew with conspiracy to commit a maritime offence; false pretense to be victims of a maritime offense; and "attempting to deal with crude oil within the Nigeria Exclusive Economic Zone without lawful authority." The last charge carries a sentence of life in prison, plus forfeiture of the vessel involved. The remaining 10 crewmembers face similar charges and were due for arraignment Tuesday.

The workers aboard the Akpo platform - without whom there could be no oil transfer at the buoy, licensed or unlicensed - face no accusations from the Nigerian Navy. Likewise, the platform's operating owner, Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC, has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Antipiracy history

When enacted in 2019, the SPOMO Act was hailed as a breakthrough in the battle against Gulf of Guinea piracy; at the time, Nigerian pirates operating out of the Niger River Delta were the scourge of the region's shipping sector, and their boardings and kidnappings accounted for the overwhelming majority of serious maritime piracy worldwide. Before 2019, these crimes fell into a legal gray zone in Nigeria, and they were rarely if ever prosecuted.

However, the new statute has been deployed just as often against employees of foreign companies. The first convictions under the law were achieved in a case against nine contractors from a UK-based maritime security firm, who were charged with conspiring to abduct seafarers off Equatorial Guinea. (Their lawyer said that the contractors had been hired to deliver a ransom, a typical if frowned-upon task, and not to kidnap the abductees.)

The second set of convictions secured 12-year sentences for 10 pirates who attacked the Chinese fishing trawler Hailufeng 11 off Equatorial Guinea. The case was applauded by the international community as a major step forward in the fight against Nigerian piracy. The conviction - and a bolstering of security efforts in Nigerian waters - appears to have had the desired effect, and piracy has virtually disappeared from the Gulf of Guinea for the past year.