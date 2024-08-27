Nautical Institute Announces October Conference at Texas A&M

The Nautical Institute has announced its biennial US conference to be held October 16-17 at Texas A&M University in Galveston. The event aims to address new challenges faced by the maritime industry due to rapidly evolving technologies, including alternative fuels, integrated systems and autonomous shipping.

Organized by the Nautical Institute's three U.S. branches, the conference will bring together subject matter experts, mariners, managers, and industry leaders. Discussions will focus on technological advancements, their impact on operations, and the human element aspects of implementing these advances at sea.

The two-day event will feature eight sessions covering career development; the human element in adapting to technological changes; adapting to new technologies in weather prediction, routing, and maneuvering; new fuels and power options; adaptation of maritime training to new technologies; industry adaptation to increasing social media and news presence; and vessel design and new equipment impacts on mariners.

Notable speakers include Capt./Dr. Augusta D. Roth, Capt. Deirdre Lane, ABS SVP Patrick Ryan, other industry professionals.

The conference will also offer networking opportunities, campus tours, and social activities.