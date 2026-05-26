MARAD Honors Crew of Stena Immaculate for Response to Allision

On National Maritime Day, the Maritime Administration awarded the crew of the tanker Stena Immaculate its Gallant Ship Award, honoring their bravery and skill in responding to the allision with the container feeder Solong last year.

On March 10, 2025, the feeder Solong struck the Stena Immaculate on the port side amidships as the tanker lay at anchor off the Humber Estuary. One cargo tank was ruptured and a fire broke out, but the crew took action and saved both their vessel and the majority of the cargo.

"The bravery?and immediate response?of these 23 professional mariners saved lives and?prevented catastrophic?damage to the environment. Their extreme courage and professionalism embodied?the highest ideals of?U.S.?maritime," said James C. Fowler, EVP and division president at Crowley, Stena Immaculate's operator. "This honor for the crew of the Stena Immaculate underscores the essential role that U.S. mariners play in safely sustaining supply chains and supporting national defense at home and abroad."

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The crew previously received a special recognition plaque at the United Seamen's Service's Admiral of the Ocean Sea awards in November.

The crew of the Solong were less fortunate. The feeder ship burned for eight days after alluding with Stena Immaculate, and one crewmember was lost and presumed dead. The Solong's master was convicted of manslaughter in a UK court in February, and was sentenced to six years in prison. The hulk of the burned boxship has been sold for scrap.