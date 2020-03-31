Longshoreman Dies in Fall at Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland (file image) By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2020 03:19:57

A union longshoreman was killed after falling from a container ship into the water at the Oakland International Container Terminal, according to the Port of Oakland.

The victim has been identified by the local coroner's office as Jarvis Haskin, 59. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) confirmed that Haskin was a union member.

The East Bay Times reports that Haskin had been at work lashing containers aboard the unnamed vessel in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Local authorities said that he fell from the ship onto the dock and then into the water below. His body was retrieved by firefighters.

“This is a tragedy that strikes everyone very deeply,” said Port of Oakland maritime director John Driscoll. “The waterfront is a tightly knit community and if a member of that community succumbs, we all share the grief.”

Port operations continue despite California's shelter-in-place order because the maritime transportation network is a designated critical industry. Driscoll thanked the port workforce for its continued efforts to keep commerce moving.

“All of those on the front-line of the supply chain have our heartfelt gratitude under these trying circumstances,” said Mr. Driscoll. “They’re keeping the economy going and doing their best to maintain some semblance of normalcy for all of us.”

The accident is currently under investigation by state and local authorities, including the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.