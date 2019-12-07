Keel Laid for Seabourn Venture

Credit: Seabourn By The Maritime Executive 12-07-2019 09:01:30

Seabourn held a keel laying ceremony for its new expedition cruise ship Seabourn Venture at the T. Mariotti shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogaro, Italy, last week.

Seabourn Venture is scheduled to debut in June 2021.

A second Seabourn expedition vessel, still to be named, is scheduled to launch in May 2022. Both vessels are being built to PC6 Polar Class for global sailing. Each will include two custom-built submarines and 24 Zodiacs.

Designer Adam D. Tihany is designing the public areas and all categories of the ships' 132 oceanfront veranda suites, including the first-ever two story Grand Wintergarden Suite and a bespoke furniture collection for both expedition vessels.

A new Bow Lounge, located on Deck 6, will provide the closest access to water level for activities such as wildlife spotting. It will include touch screens showing the ship’s plotted location, as well as navigational charts and scientific information. Large screens will project live footage from mounted cameras outside the ship, and from a drone when conditions permit.

The space will also provide direct access to the Bow Sprit on Deck 6 forward (when conditions permit) to give guests the sensation of standing in front of the ship and views of waves parting and ice sloughing off the bow at the waterline.

Seabourn currently operates five modern ultra-luxury ships.