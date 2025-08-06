Iraq Detains Liberian-Flagged Tanker in Oil Smuggling Crackdown at Basra

The Iraqi Navy has launched a crackdown on possible oil smuggling and other illegal activities by tankers in the country’s waters. They have reportedly detained at least one tanker after it failed to produce official documentation.

Media reports indicate that the unidentified tanker was at or near the Basra oil terminal when the Iraqi Navy launched the inspection using eight patrol boats to detain and inspect three tankers. Pictures released to the media show soldiers on the bridge of the vessel reviewing documents, and in another image, the crew has been assembled on deck, and passports are being checked and held by the Iraqis.

The ship is reported to be loaded with 250,000 tons of crude oil. After the vessel was unable to provide sufficient documentation on the source of the oil, the Iraqis ordered the ship detained. Media reports indicate the vessel’s owners were given 48 hours to provide proper documentation or the matter would be referred to the courts.

Today’s inspection efforts came after pressure from the United States, which contends that Iran is using Iraqi facilities as part of its effort to disguise its oil exports. At the beginning of July, the U.S. listed an Iraqi terminal in its latest round of sanctions on Iran’s oil trade. The U.S. contends Iran is using the Iraqi facilities to mix oil or to obscure where the vessel was loaded.

A senior oil minister told Al-Arby Al-Jadeed that they are moving to stop the oil smuggling efforts through the Basra terminals. The media quotes Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani as saying the U.S. has been pushing Iraq to take action against the trade.

At the end of July, Reuters reported that Iraq had accused tankers of AIS spoofing and other steps to conceal their movements. It named 11 tankers suspected of illegally loading petroleum products. The minister told the media today that several tankers are “blacklisted and barred” from entering Iraqi ports.

The Iraqis have reportedly pledged to launch new efforts to stop the manipulation and illegal fuel exports that have long plagued their operations. Iran is reportedly increasing its use of steps such as these as the Trump administration has increased pressure on the Iranian oil industry with its program of maximum pressure through sanctions.

