Iranian Naval Vessels Call in Malaysia for the First Time

Two Iranian naval vessels commenced a visit to Port Klang, in Malaysia’s Malacca Straits on February 21. Malaysian newspapers describe the visit as the first made by Iranian naval vessels.

In the second such tie-up in the past few weeks, when in the past the two entities were rarely seen working together operationally, Iran’s regular Navy (Nedaja) deployed the Moudge Class frigate IRINS Dena (F75) and the IRGC Navy (Nedsa) contributed the drone carrier Shahid Mahdavi (C110-3). It is the Mahdavi's first operational deployment outside home waters.

The Iranian flotilla has been at sea for at least three weeks, cruising off Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, but also deeper into the Indian Ocean south of the Equator.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Nedsa commander, told Press TV that the deployment to Malaysia was one of five flotillas currently deployed outside Iranian home waters. Besides the flotilla customarily stationed in the Red Sea, a flotilla with naval cadets aboard is known to be on a long-range cruise, and two other flotillas are believed to be in the Indian Ocean. This level of activity is unusually high, and reflects Iranian fears of a further Israeli attack to neutralize Iran’s nuclear weapons program.