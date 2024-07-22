Indian Navy Frigate Catches Fire and Capsizes at Mumbai Dockyard

On Sunday, a fire broke out aboard the Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra, leaving one sailor missing and causing severe damage to the vessel.

The Brahmaputra was undergoing routine maintenance at the Indian Navy's Mumbai Naval Dockyard when the ship caught fire. After the fire was confirmed out on Sunday afternoon, the ship took on a worsening port list. "Despite all efforts" to right the ship, the vessel partially capsized at the pier with its mast resting on the quayside.

Though the cause of the capsizing has not been confirmed, the accumulation of firefighting water can reduce stability if not properly managed with pumping.

"All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Brahmaputra is a multirole frigate built in 2000. She is fitted for air defense and surface warfare roles, and can accommodate the Indian Navy's shipboard helicopters for antisubmarine warfare.

It is the third time in a decade that a vessel has sustained a serious casualty at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard. In 2013, the Russian-built Kilo-class attack sub INS Sindhurakshak caught fire, exploded and sank at the yard, killing 18 crewmembers. An after-accident report found that crew fatigue and an ammunition handling error were the root causes. In 2016, the frigate INS Betwa - a sister ship of INS Brahmaputra - fell off her support blocks during refloating at the end of a drydock period, killing two and injuring 15. Betwa was salvaged and repaired, and she returned to service in 2020.