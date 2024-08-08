Houthis Attack Greek-Owned Tanker With Small Craft and RPG

The Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a new and unique Houthi attack at a position off Mokha, Yemen. The terrorist organization has historically used UAVs, USVs and ballistic missiles to target shipping, but this attempt involved manned small craft.

While transiting at a position about 45 nm to the south of Mokha - in the middle of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb - the master of the unnamed vessel reported that the ship was attacked by two small boats, white and black in color and each manned by four people. The assailants were wearing white and yellow raincoats. When they approached, they fired a single RPG, which exploded near the vessel. The crew and the ship were unharmed and are under way to their next destination.

Maritime security consultancy Vanguard has identified the vessel as the Greek-owned Suezmax tanker Delta Blue. According to Vanguard, the Delta Blue does not appear to have any connections to the U.S., UK or Israel, the primary targets of Houthi aggression.

Maritime security authorities are investigating the attack. UKMTO advises any ships that still choose to pass through the Red Sea to be alert for suspicious activity.