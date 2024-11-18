EU and UK Sanction Iranian State Shipping and Russian Assets



In a coordinated action, the European Union reported it is widening its sanctions against both Iranian and Russian shipping assets while the UK launched sanctions against the Iranian state-owned shipping line and airline as well as Russian assets. The actions were all taken citing the shipment of Russian arms to Russia and as Ukraine markets 1,000 days since the Russian invasion.

“Today we are sanctioning Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) in response to Iran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia,” said the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy at a meeting of the UN Security Council. “We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The UK’s actions targeted IRISL as well as a Russian cargo ship, Port Olya-3 (5,185 dwt), which the UK said are each involved in transferring Iranian missiles to Russia. The vessel built in 2011, operates on the Caspian Sea for Russia’s MG Flot shipping company.

In addition, the UK listed the state-owned Iran Air with an asset freeze. The Foreign Office said the action would further restrict Iran Air’s direct flights to and from the UK.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said that “Iran must stop supporting Putin’s,” attacks on Ukraine. It was highlighted that the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities as well as 2,100 individuals and entities under the Russian sanctions scheme. They noted that over 1,900 of the sanctions have been implemented since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

The European Council also decided to widen the scope of the EU framework for restrictions citing Iran’s military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. The EU also targeted IRISL and its director Mohammad Renza Khiabani. They asserted, “IRISL is Iran's national maritime carrier, and for years its ships have been involved in shipping drones on behalf of the EU-listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The Council is also listing three Russian shipping companies - MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax - whose vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, including UAV components, across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

The EU had previously listed Iran Air along with the United States. The U.S. Treasury listed Iran Air and other entities in September 2024. The U.S. has sanctions against MG Flot (then known as Transmorflot) since May 2022.

The EU is taking it a step further also introducing a transaction ban against ports and locks that are being used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia. The report says the measure includes access to facilities of the ports and locks, specifically citing both Amirabad and Anzali, both on the Caspian Sea.

Iran began condemning this latest round of sanctions over the weekend as reports began to surface on the pending actions. Iran called it the same “non-existent missile pretext,” that had been used previously to target Iran Air. Iranian state media was carrying statements saying, “Iran has categorically rejected any arms deliveries to Russia for use in Ukraine. Instead, Tehran has called for political solutions to the conflict.”

There have been repeated reports that Iran and Russia were using Caspian Sea shipping as a supply route for the military. The Western countries wanted to mark the duration of the war with new actions while in the U.S. the reports are that President Joe Biden has given permission for the first time for Ukraine to use U.S. and Western arms to strike deep into Russia.

Both Russia and Iran condemned the actions and asserted they would find new ways to respond.



Top photo by Gerd Fahrenhorst (public domain)

